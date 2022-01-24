Budget must revive tottering public healthcare sector, but Modi govt is sold on the idea of corporatisation

Good health and education form the basis of development of any society. Investment in these two sectors is an asset for the present as well as the future. Unfortunately, however, successive governments have ignored these two sectors. Public health spending, in particular, is highly inadequate, severely impacting the health of the people of our country.

Whereas the first National Health Policy 1983 emphasized on promotive, preventive curative and rehabilitative services, the latest National Health Policy shifted its emphasis towards the provision of healthcare through the private sector and opening up secondary and tertiary level healthcare for private investment.

As a result, the spirit and principles of primary healthcare was compromised. This resulted in a setback to the equitable distribution of healthcare. This was a reflection of neo-liberal economic model adopted by the current government country and the World Trade Organisation after it was founded on 1st January 1995.

The National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 made a leap forward to a corporate-centric and insurance-based healthcare system. It also highlighted on strategic purchase of non goverment secondary and tertiary care services. Insurance system was further strengthened and public funds were diverted to the private insurance and healthcare sector.