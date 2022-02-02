Budget shows Modi govt now has no inhibition serving interests of big corporates and crony capitalists

How does one characterize the Budget 2022-23 of the Narendra Modi government presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 in Parliament? The Budget was presented when the third wave of the pandemic is not yet over, but its intensity is on the decline throughout the country. But the distress of the pandemic affected people continues and all studies so far have indicated that inequality in the Indian society has widened as the income level of the poor and the middle class has drastically gone down.

At the political level, Assembly elections are being held in five states in the country between February 10 and March 7, the results of which will be declared on March 10. It is natural that the voters in these five states have taken into account the impact of the Budget on their livelihood, which is certainly not positive. There is nothing concrete for the people at the vulnerable end of the Indian population. The Budget certainly cannot be termed populist which is generally the trend, offering some sops, in an election year.

Then how is it that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed a Budget to be presented which is not going to have any direct impact on millions of poor people in the five poll-bound states? It seems that the Prime Minister and his advisers are overconfident of the BJP doing well in the elections. What else explains planning for the future, spanning the so-called ‘Amrita Kaal’ of 25 years, while ignoring the distress at the present time. It is like building a swanky multi-storeyed apartment on the base of a ground floor which has many leaks.