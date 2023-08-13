Buildings of Gandhian organisation Sarva Sewa Sangh demolished in Varanasi

The administration has demolished more than a dozen buildings on the premises of the Sarva Sewa Sangh, a Gandhian organisation, in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on the orders of a court that ruled the land belonged to the railways.

The buildings were on 13 acres of land at the Rajghat area and these were razed on Saturday.

There was a dispute over the land between the organisation and the railways. On June 26, a Varanasi district court had ruled in favour of the Northern Railway and said the land belonged to it.

Hence, an order for demolition was passed by railway authorities on June 27, sources said.