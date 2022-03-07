Bulandshahr: Blast in polytechnic college hostel, 15 burnt due to gas cylinder explosion, 2 critical

The news of a huge cylinder blast has come to light from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. According to the mefia reports, the cylinder exploded while cooking in the hostel kitchen of the Government Polytechnic of Dibai Kotwali on Monday morning.

In the accident, 15 people including two cooks, have been seriously burnt. Seriously burnt students were rescued and referred to Aligarh Higher Center. The condition of two is said to be critical.