Bulldozing Bill through Lok Sabha to unify MCD exposes BJP’s contempt for federalism

The last time Union Home Minister Amit Shah stood up in the Lok Sabha to discuss the affairs of a state, that state was bifurcated and broken into two Union Territories. This time around, Shah has done the opposite—merged three municipal corporations into a single block with ramifications still not clear, except that this merger of Delhi’s ‘3 MCDs’ could be panacea for a severe bout of election fear psychosis gripping the BJP following the AAP’s Punjab victory.

The MCD elections were just round the corner, and the BJP had anti-incumbency to ruin its sleep and chances at the hustings. The merger of the ‘3 MCDs’ would evidently help stave the BJP’s election blues for the time being.

But the BJP explained the merger differently. In the words of Shah, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha on March 31, 2022, seeks to unify the ‘3 MCDs’ of Delhi into one “integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.”