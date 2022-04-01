Bulldozing Bill through Lok Sabha to unify MCD exposes BJP’s contempt for federalism
MCD is governed by Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, and Centre cannot dictate to it. The right to create municipalities rests with the states, not with the Centre
The last time Union Home Minister Amit Shah stood up in the Lok Sabha to discuss the affairs of a state, that state was bifurcated and broken into two Union Territories. This time around, Shah has done the opposite—merged three municipal corporations into a single block with ramifications still not clear, except that this merger of Delhi’s ‘3 MCDs’ could be panacea for a severe bout of election fear psychosis gripping the BJP following the AAP’s Punjab victory.
The MCD elections were just round the corner, and the BJP had anti-incumbency to ruin its sleep and chances at the hustings. The merger of the ‘3 MCDs’ would evidently help stave the BJP’s election blues for the time being.
But the BJP explained the merger differently. In the words of Shah, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha on March 31, 2022, seeks to unify the ‘3 MCDs’ of Delhi into one “integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.”
The Bill was passed by voice vote. Amendments moved by Opposition MPs were rejected outright. When annulling Article 370 and bifurcating J&K, the National Conference and the PDP reacted with anger and frustration. Similarly, the merger of the ‘3 MCDs’ left the Opposition in the Lok Sabha flustered, and just able to hold their anger in check.
To the Opposition, this is another attack on the federal structure of India, in line with so many other similar actions, starting from the imposition of the GST. It seems like the BJP and the Modi Government have learnt too well the fine art of salami-slicing practiced by the Chinese PLA at the LAC. In BJP’s case, it’s salami-slicing the federal structure.
The BJP government at the Centre has been chipping away at the foundations of India’s federal structure religiously and perfunctorily ever since Modi became Prime Minister in May 2014. At least that has been the running allegation, and the argument.
Today, eight years later, there is still no clarity on the BJP’s politics vis-a-vis its numerous unpopular actions.
The MCD is governed by the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, and it is plain as the written word that the Central government cannot dictate to the MCDs. Merging the ‘3 MCDs’ shouldn’t have been bulldozed through the Lok Sabha. The right to create municipalities rests with the states, not with the Centre.
(IPA Service)
Views are personal