Bulldozing structures or demolishing democracy? Leading newspapers express deep regret

In editorials published on June 14, several leading newspapers have expressed deep regret at the highly selective use of bulldozers to damage or demolish houses or other buildings related to or belonging to protesters. The Tribune has written an editorial appropriately titled ‘Free run for bulldozers—Bypassing of due process a dangerous trend ’.

This editorial reads, “The no-holds barred demolition of the house of Mohammad Javed, the alleged mastermind of Friday’s mob-violence in Prayagraj, seems to be an instance of vindictive rather than administrative action.’’ This editorial says that the bulldozer “is fast becoming the most potent instrument of official high handedness is one state after another.”

Mentioning objectionable statements by those in official positions, this editorial says “it is obvious that a particular community was being targeted, with even the fig leaf of ‘due process of law’ being conveniently dispensed with in most cases.”

The editorial notes, “The modus operandi of the authorities is becoming rather predictable—give the alleged offender little or no time to take legal recourse or reply to the notice, if at all it is issued.”