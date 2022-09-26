Businessmen remain clueless in face of Modi govt’s stick and carrot strategy

During the first Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra between 1995 and 1999, life was miserable for the common man. Wedding and birthday celebrations could not be held in hotels because the Sena's labour unions, which controlled unions in hotels and hospitals, would demand that they too be paid.

So, if someone had a heart surgery by borrowing money to pay for it, there would still be an extortionist demand from both the doctor and the patient. If they could afford to pay lakhs and doctors could earn as much, they could surely afford to pay the 'khandani' (extortion money), they would be told.

Professionals like lawyers, chartered accountants and others tended to make themselves inconspicuous by dressing simply; well-heeled and suited-booted people were at greater risk of receiving extortion calls. They stopped driving fancy cars and switched to smaller ones. Middle class housing societies too had to pay up as receipts for large amounts or demand notes were just stuffed into their mailboxes.