But for ED bitterly opposing bail to Deshmukh and Malik, Maharashtra RS results may have been different

Hardened criminals with proven records and convictions like Pappu Yadav, Mukhtar Ansari and other legislators from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have found no difficulty in securing a day's bail to cast their votes in various elections.

However, the Enforcement Directorate bitterly opposed their one-day bail applications and the battle in the courts continued till late into the afternoon of Friday, June 10.

It appeared that the BJP was uncertain if Malik and Deshmukh would eventually be granted leave or not to exercise their voting rights, hence it created a ruckus over two ministers allegedly displaying their ballot papers to their respective polling agents.

It took six hours for the Election Commission to examine CCTV footage and come to the conclusion that they could not be disqualified, something that both Jitendra Awhad of the NCP and Yashomati Thakur of the Congress had insisted upon from the start, stating that they had broken no rules and that assuring their polling agents of the way they had voted was not unconstitutional.

However, the EC deemed one vote of a Shiv Sena MLA as invalid and completely ignored MVA complaints about two votes on the BJP side – one is not sure whether all the parties were attempting to level the playing field or queering the pitch for each other.

But as with regards to all institutions these days, whether the courts, the ED or the EC, the BJP was at an advantage and NCP defector Dhananjay Mahadik succeeded in trouncing the Sena's Sanjay Pawar for the sixth seat.