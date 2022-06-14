By deploying bulldozers without due process, Yogi has made it clear he couldn’t care less for Constitution

In the New India of RSS and Narendra Modi, it is the lathi and not the rule of law that defines and underlines the character of India. Though the RSS and BJP leaders don’t tire of claiming that India has not deviated from its traditional path and continues to be a democratic country, the fact is that in New India, the Constitution and democracy have lost their relevance.

The best example has been Yogi Adityanath’s governance model in Uttar Pradesh. For him, the Constitution is merely a book containing some articles.

What is worse, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi prefers to maintain a studied silence on this trampling of the law of the land and the Constitution. It is well known that Modi did not ever pull up or chided Yogi for his misdemeanours. Modi’s silence is pervasive and loud. By maintaining a passive attitude, he simply endorses Yogi’s actions.

In a civilised, constitutionally-run government with a vibrant democratic functioning, a government is not supposed to resort to any kind of unconstitutional action. These measures are pursued by autocrat rulers and kings. Strangely enough, Indian history is replete with instances where even the rulers and maharajas did not resort to such nasty highhandedness.

The use of bulldozers to smash and shatter residential houses of perceived dissenters and ‘enemies’ is a sad commentary on the times we are living in. The RSS and BJP have been projecting the use of bulldozers to punish political rivals as something of an innovative idea to promote its hate politics, imbedded in the innocuous framework of ‘good and effective governance’.