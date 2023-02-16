Cabinet approves induction of 9,000 more ITBP troops for China border

With the tension along the Sino-Indian border refusing to abate and China continuing to sustain a large number of troops close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved the induction of close to 9,000 troops into the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). This, sources said, will entail raising seven new battalions and a new sector headquarters.

These seven battalions will man 47 new Border Outposts and the Rs 4,800 crore scheme will develop border villages in five states and union territories. This development comes when amid the country's standoff with China at various points along the 3,500-km border region.

This will strengthen the security grid on the LAC where Indian and Chinese forces have clashed multiple times in Eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh in the last few years and Indian forces continue to be denied access to many of their traditional patrolling points in the Depsang plains and the Charding Nalla region in Ladakh.