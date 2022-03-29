Calcutta HC dismisses TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's plea against CBI notice over cattle smuggling case

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's appeal against a CBI notice asking him to appear before the agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj said that it finds no ground for interfering in the order of a single bench of the high court which earlier refused to grant relief to Mondal in connection with the notice of the CBI, which is investigating the cattle smuggling case.

The division bench dismissed Mondal's appeal challenging the single bench order.