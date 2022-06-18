Call it vandalism or hooliganism or a conspiracy by the Opposition, but the anger we see is real

What does one call the extreme level of anger that we’ve seen this week? It is real anger. It is also certainly vandalism, hooliganism and all of that. But if the week before we saw several commentators deeply upset by the reaction of Muslims to the abuse of their Prophet and the usual double standards, we see a much more muted criticism now.

Islamophobia apart, there is another reason for this relative disparate reaction.

It is because the anger to the Modi government’s army recruitment scheme is real. Trains have been set ablaze. BJP offices have been attacked and burnt. Young men have run through the streets of several states, screaming with rage against the administration and the Prime Minister himself.

The police and local administrations obviously have not reacted with the same viciousness as they did against protesting Muslims and no homes have been bulldozed as yet. This is not to suggest that the police reaction in some states has not been brutal and that the usual methods of controlling crowds, colonial-style, have not been used.

It is a question of relativity and also, perhaps, shock.

India’s farmers, for instance, also sat in protest against Modi government policy but their protest was peaceful. It was the state which unleashed violence on them. They sat on the roads outside Delhi for a year. And eventually a sulking, angry Narendra Modi, took back his farm laws. The BJP then went on to emphatically win a few state elections. The farmers it seemed had little impact on the fortunes of Modi and the BJP.

What’s happening now? Why no adulation by these young men of Bihar, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and even Uttarakhand (where protests are peaceful, but where the army is a massive employer)?