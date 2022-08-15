Calling all free-spirited Indians

It has been 75 years since India became independent. Today, when the country celebrates that hard-won freedom in an ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, it’s necessary that all citizens address a few important questions. For example: is freedom a boon, which once received can be taken for granted forever? Does it keep even if uncared for and even if no effort is made to grow its remit? Freedom is neither a gift nor benefaction nor a boon. The saying goes: yesterday’s slave is today’s rebel, and it’s the struggle of the rebel that writes the story of independence. In an independent country where freedom no longer rings, where the booming echo of freedom has faded to a trailing vanishing note, nobody is safe.

The independence we celebrate today is really about liberation from a physical, intellectual and ideological slavery. It’s to celebrate a freedom from discrimination, it’s about a beautiful dream to create a just and equitable society instead of a discriminatory hierarchical one. It’s a celebration of the unity of India’s diversity and the diversity in its unity. It’s a celebration of a shared martyrdom and of a common heritage. It’s a celebration of a sense of equality, in which every citizen, irrespective of birth, caste, religion, language, culture, belief and identity, has equal rights. It’s a celebration of a right to vote that puts the President and a peon on an equal footing. It’s a celebration of a dream in which ‘We, the people of India…’ are committed to a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic. It’s a celebration of a sacred covenant between the State and individual that stipulates a government ‘of the people, for the people, by the people’. It’s a celebration of the idea that it’s the people that make a country. It’s a celebration of the struggles and sacrifices of our ancestors.

We celebrate, lest we forget that people sacrificed their lives for our right to live freely in a free country. As we celebrate, we must ask ourselves how we shall nurture this freedom for future generations, how we shall grow and expand it so that it reaches every Indian in every uncared-for corner of society. We must all remember that one person or group’s right to exercise a freedom should not become a prison sentence for another person or group. If we do not raise these questions over and over again, we face the very real danger of a handful of powerful people, acting in self-interest, deforming the very meaning of freedom. It should not be that one dark day, the freedom to live also grants the freedom to kill someone else. The exercise of democratic rights should not strangle democracy itself. One person’s music should ideally not become another’s noise. Freedom needs cooperation and coexistence.