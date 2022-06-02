Cambridge College denies having invited 'Kashmir Files' maker to speak

Cambridge University's Fitzwilliam College affirmed Vivek Agnihotri, maker of the controversial film 'Kashmir Files', was not invited to speak by the college. And the Oxford Union, a debating society, has postponed his speaking engagement at its premises.

Dr Nicola Jones, director of communications at Fitzwilliam College, clarified: 'Fitz Events, the conference busiess of Fitzwilliam College, accepted a booking from Lord Rana Foundation (Rana being an Indian-origin peer in the British House of Lords) to hold an event on 30 May 2022. This private commercial booking was neither endorsed nor promoted by the College.

Permission to hold the event was given 'with an agreement not to record proceedings to ensure the safety of all participants', she said. Jones added: 'Prior permission - which is always required to undertake filming on the College site - had not been obtained.' She then sounding annoyed stated: 'It would appear from social media posts following the event that some attendees broke the agreement not to film.'