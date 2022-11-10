Campaigning for HP polls ends, hill state all set to vote on November 12

Campaigning for the 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh to be held on November 12 ended today.

Both the major parties of the state, the Congress and the BJP, fielded their stalwarts on the last day, and the hype came to an end with the Congress's announcement to restore the old pension scheme and the BJP's announcement to give free scooties to girls if voted to power.

In this election, while the BJP is asking for votes by imposing Hindutva in the election on the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the creation of a committee to delve into Uniform Civil Code and Waqf properties, the Congress has made development-oriented promises.

The biggest promise of the Congress is to restore the old pension, to give jobs to one lakh youth as soon as the new government is formed, to give a monthly allowance of three thousand rupees to women, etc.

412 candidates are in the fray in the elections for a total of 68 seats in Himachal, including 24 women candidates. A total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for voting on November 12, most of them in rural areas. The number of rural polling stations is 7,235 while 646 polling stations are in urban areas.