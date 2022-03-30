Campus RAKSHAK to check coronavirus

Two years into the making, top researchers of some of India’s premier institutes led by the IITJodhpur have created a system to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 and ensure the smooth reopening of educational campuses.

‘Campus RAKSHAK’ has been launched just as students have begun to return to campuses, and states begin to ease restrictions on the number of employees allowed to attend physical office, etc. Two prototypes of Campus RAKSHAK have presently been deployed at IIT-Jodhpur and IIIT-Hyderabad, even as the development team is in talks to devise an affordable and flexible pricing model, product, marketing, and sales strategy to reach out to other residential campuses across the country.

Manas Bairagi, Chief Technological Officer, iHub Drishti, says that Campus RAKSHAK is the culmination of a lot of work that began in 2020 involving senior researchers, start-ups, etc. with the idea of creating a safety network in residential educational campuses that take a hit the moment there is a surge in Covid -19 cases. “The question before the researchers was how technology can help these campus populations to come onto the campus so that the students can attend physical classes,” he explains.

In creating the framework for the safe reopening of campuses, researchers build Campus RAKSHAK based on four components: Tapestry Pooling, Go Corona Go app, Simulators, and Healthbadge. These form a single platform that monitor, predict, and recommend mitigation strategies for campuses against Covid-19.