Can RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat walk the talk?

If the occasional statesmanlike assertions of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are not taken seriously, he himself and his Parivar’s track record are largely to be blamed. The Sarsanghchalak’s choice of the occasion - the concluding function of the month-long Sangh Shiksha Varg (officers’ training camp) of the RSS at its headquarters in Nagpur was however significant, coming as it did in the wake of the Gyanvapi mosque controversy.

“Finding a Shivaling daily in every place of worship and raking up a new controversy is not right; we don’t want fights and friction, we want brotherhood and harmony” he had declared. He sounded reasonable in calling on both sides to resolve the issues amicably or accept the court’s verdict if amicable settlement is not possible.

Confident in the knowledge that large sections of the population, the executive and the judiciary have internalised the Hindutva hardline, the RSS perhaps feels there is no need to stir up a storm in a teapot. Indian envoys having to apologise to Islamic nations for a BJP spokespersons’ irresponsible statement about the Prophet, the urgency to deflect attention from the radical fringe and to rob the Opposition of a talking point could also have prompted the reasonableness.

The ‘shrewdest and most political’ RSS Sarsanghchalak’s call for restraint on communal controversies, thus, appeared strategic. The sceptics however could have taken him at face value, welcomed his statement and pointed out that it was still vague and not enough to quell misgivings. They should have grasped the opportunity to tell him that he needed to say and do a lot more to undo the communal hatred his organisation had unleashed.