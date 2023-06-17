Can we count on the electronic voting machines?

Electronic voting is unconstitutional because the average citizen could not be expected to understand the exact steps involved in the recording and tallying of votes by the electronic voting machines (EVMs),’ ruled the German Federal Constitutional Court in 2009.

As a result of this landmark judgement, Germany—technologically one of the most advanced nations in the world—banned the use of EVMs.

Ulrich Wiesner, a physicist and software engineer, who had filed the petition before the Constitutional Court, noted: “In the coming years we will be able to observe how authoritarian states in particular will use the ‘potential’ of electronic elections. The electronic elections will help rulers ostensibly hold democratic elections without having to leave the election results to chance.”

Wiesner told this scribe that his concern and thus his application to the court stemmed from Germany’s horrifying experience in the 1930s and 1940s, when Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party established a fascist dictatorship through adult franchise.

He asserted: “When the Election Commission of India claims the (voting) machines are not riggable… it is common sense that someone who has sufficient access to open the machines and replace the software or hardware can implement virtually any functionality, including vote stealing functionality, that is only activated under certain circumstances and would not be spotted in tests.”