Canada based gangster Goldy Brar, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for Moose Wala's murder

A Canada based gangster Goldy Brar, who belongs to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for killing renowned singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala.

Hours after the killing, Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, in a Facebook post claimed that Moosewala was involved in the murders of Middukhera and Gurlala Brar who were their friends. He was also involved in Ankit Bhadu’s murder case and was going against their group.

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra, who briefed media on Sunday evening, claimed that preliminary investigation revealed that the killing was linked to the murder of student leader and Youth Akali Dal member Vicky Middukhera. Middukhera was gunned down on May 4 last year. The DGP said Moose Wala’s former manager Shaganpreet Singh was one of the suspects in Middukhera’s killing. Four assailants allegedly had stayed at Shaganpreet’s house following which he was questioned by the Punjab Police, but not arrested in the case. Later, he fled to Australia.

The DGP said at least 30 bullets were fired from different guns in the incident.

“We have formed a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Bathinda IG to investigate the case further,” Bhawra said. The SIT members include Mansa SP (Investigation) Dharamveer Singh, Bathinda DSP (Investigation) Vishawajeet Singh and Mansa CIA incharge Prithipal Singh.