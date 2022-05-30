Canada based gangster Goldy Brar, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for Moose Wala's murder
A Canada based gangster Goldy Brar, who belongs to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for killing renowned singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala.
Hours after the killing, Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, in a Facebook post claimed that Moosewala was involved in the murders of Middukhera and Gurlala Brar who were their friends. He was also involved in Ankit Bhadu’s murder case and was going against their group.
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra, who briefed media on Sunday evening, claimed that preliminary investigation revealed that the killing was linked to the murder of student leader and Youth Akali Dal member Vicky Middukhera. Middukhera was gunned down on May 4 last year. The DGP said Moose Wala’s former manager Shaganpreet Singh was one of the suspects in Middukhera’s killing. Four assailants allegedly had stayed at Shaganpreet’s house following which he was questioned by the Punjab Police, but not arrested in the case. Later, he fled to Australia.
The DGP said at least 30 bullets were fired from different guns in the incident.
“We have formed a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Bathinda IG to investigate the case further,” Bhawra said. The SIT members include Mansa SP (Investigation) Dharamveer Singh, Bathinda DSP (Investigation) Vishawajeet Singh and Mansa CIA incharge Prithipal Singh.
The state police chief said Moose Wala’s security cover was scaled down to free personnel for deployment during the Operation Bluestar anniversary next month.
The DGP said Moose Wala had left his house around 4.30 pm along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). Moose Wala was driving his Mahindra Thar when the attack took place. The DGP said when Moose Wala reached Jawahar Ke village, he was followed by a white Corolla. He was intercepted from the front by two vehicles, including a white Bolero and a dark-grey Scorpio.
The DGP said that preliminary investigations revealed that three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. It is still under investigation, he added.
Moose Wala was neither accompanied by his security guards (two Punjab police commandos) nor was using his bulletproof vehicle which he often used to.
An Intelligence Bureau (IB) report had mentioned Moose Wala was among the top Punjabi artistes on the hit list of gangsters. On Saturday, the Punjab Police had cut the singer’s security cover by half and withdrew two of the four police personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB). Moose Wala was among the 424 persons whose security was pruned with the police saying this was done after a fresh review of their threat perception.
The DGP directed the IG (Bathinda Range) Pardeep Yadav, Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora and Bathinda SSP J Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while the ADGP (Law and Order) has mobilised the required force to nab the murderers.
The police have also recovered vehicles used by the assailants and detained over 10 suspects in people.
Meanwhile, family members of Moose Wala refused to conduct the post-mortem of the deceased singer even if IGP Bathinda Pardeep Yadav, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and DC Mansa are at his house and holding discussion with the family members
Punjab congress leaders including PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa have also reached Sidhu Moose Wala's house in Musa village to sympathise with the family.
