Canara Bank wrote off bad loans worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore over last 11 year, reveals RTI response

Canara Bank, India’s fourth largest public sector bank, has written off bad loans worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore in the last 11 years, its response to an RTI query has revealed.

However, the bank refused to divulge the details with respect to the big defaulters, citing Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act.

This clause of the RTI Act prevents the disclosure of any ‘personal information’ not directly linked to any public activity or interest.

“Information sought is the personal information of the borrowers and its disclosure would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the concerned and which is exempted from disclosure under section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act,” said the bank in its reply to the application sent by Pune-based RTI activist Vivek Velankar.