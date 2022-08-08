Cast(e) in banality: B'wood may take a leaf out of Tamil cinema in engaging with the caste question

In what is becoming a trend, yet another big Bollywood film came a cropper at the box office last weekend. There is no dispute that Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera failed to move the audience; but is it because it was dealing with the unpalatable caste based exploitation or because it failed to tell the story of disenfranchisement, marginalisation, injustices and oppression?

Either way, the bitter truth is that in over a century of its existence, mainstream Hindi cinema has dealt with very few anti-caste narratives. Now that it has decided to take baby steps in that direction, there is a lot of catching up to do with language cinema— Tamil film industry specifically--setting up newer artistic paradigms and shifting the goalposts with every new anti-caste narrative.

As if on cue, just a week after Shamshera came Sajimon Prabhakar’s Malayalam film Malayankunju starring Fahadh Faasil. Though a tad too neatly divided into two halves—character study of an eccentric, casteist, sociopath Annikuttan played by Faasil and a survival drama, the film frames the genres uniquely within the larger ambit of caste.

While the first half lays out Annikuttan’s bigotry, it also tiptoes around it, almost rationalising his ways by stemming them in personal betrayal and resentment.