Casteist slur in college fest raised against Ambedkar; K'taka Congress raises concern, urges for action

Karnataka Congress on Saturday raised concern over the use of casteist slurs in a skit performed at a college fest in Bengaluru.



"There is a video containing abusive and objectionable content on Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the Dalit communities being exhibited in a programme organised at Jain college in Bengaluru," it stated in its social media handle.



Demanding action by the City Police Commissioner and Bengaluru police in this regard, the party said, "The police should take cognisance of the incident and initiate legal action."