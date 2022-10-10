CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case
The CBI has made one more arrest in connection with Delhi Excise policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said on Monday.
Abhishek Boinpally who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in Southern India was called for questioning on Sunday, they said.
The CBI found him to be evading certain key questions following which he was taken into custody late last night, they said.
Officials said he was allegedly involved in the "cartelization" for "Southern lobby."
“(The) CBI has arrested Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing, and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court,” a statement read.
“Investigation is continuing,’ it added.
It is the second arrest in the excise scam case after businessman and AAP leader Vijay Nair, they said.
The case pertains to alleged corruption in granting liquor licenses in the National Capital.
