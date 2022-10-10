CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

The CBI found him to be evading certain key questions following which he was taken into custody late last night, they said.



Officials said he was allegedly involved in the "cartelization" for "Southern lobby."

“(The) CBI has arrested Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing, and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court,” a statement read.

“Investigation is continuing,’ it added.