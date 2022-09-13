CBI conducting searches at 33 locations over 'irregularities' in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspectors' recruitment

This is the second round of searches conducted by the CBI in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities, they said.



After conducting raids on August 5, the CBI had recovered incriminating documents, devices, answer sheets, applications forms and OMR files which were very crucial to the case.



The CBI officials said that the recovered evidences will nail the guilt of the accused.



The SI exam paper was allegedly leaked by the accused.



The exams were conducted in March.