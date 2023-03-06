CBI conducts a search of Rabri Devi's Patna residence in land-for-jobs case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the official residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

Rabri Devi is an accused in the case along with her husband and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 14 others.

India TV reports that the CBI reached the residence soon after her son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav left for the Vidhan Sabha.