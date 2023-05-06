CBI raids Jet Airways office, founder's home over alleged bank fraud

As part of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud case involving Canara Bank, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the former Jet Airways offices and the home of the company's founder, Naresh Goyal.

The bank was reportedly defrauded of Rs 538 crore by Naresh Goyal and others, according to a charge filed by the CBI.

According to the CBI, searches were conducted at about seven different locations in Delhi and Mumbai, including the offices of Jet Airways, Goyal, and a few former employees of the airline.