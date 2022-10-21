CCI slaps Rs 1,337 cr fine on Google for anti-competitive practices

In a significant decision, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem, apart from issuing a cease and desist order against the tech giant.

Google has been given 30 days' time to submit the requisite financial details and supporting documents.

The antitrust watchdog, which began investigating Google several years ago after receiving complaints from homegrown companies, also ordered the company not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers to exclusively carry its search services.