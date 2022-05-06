CCTV cameras in police stations: Not installed or non-functional

Four years after the Supreme Court directed states to install CCTV cameras in all police stations and two years after the court issued a 10-point guideline, few states seem to have complied with the direction.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in compliance with Supreme Court’s direction in April, 2018, had set up a committee to study feasibility of a central server to store CCTV footage. Not much is known since then about initiatives taken by the MHA or the states in this direction.

The MHA, which justified the amendment in Criminal Identification Bill to allow the police to collect ‘measurements’ of all suspects, detainees, the arrested and the undertrials—including their DNA and semen samples, appears clueless on ‘policing the police’. When policemen break the law—semen of undertrials might come in handy to frame them but may not help in booking the guilty in uniform.

The issue acquires significance in the wake of several recent cases of excesses by policemen. This week itself an SHO in Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) has been accused of raping a rape survivor in the police station. In the same district another policeman has been accused of stripping a woman and administering third degree on her because some Tantrik had declared that the woman, a maid, had stolen articles mossing from the policeman’s home.

Would these policemen have behaved if there were CCTV cameras in police stations or if police personnel are mandated to put on body cameras while making arrests or while interrogating suspects and the accused?

A Magistrate in Barpeta (Assam), while releasing Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on bail last week, had recorded that the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court might consider ordering the police to use body cameras and install CCTV cameras in police vehicles. The magistrate felt that the charge against Mevani of assaulting or misbehaving with a woman constable was fabricated to keep him under detention. Only an insane person would try to molest a police constable in the presence of two policemen in the same vehicle, he observed.