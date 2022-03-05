Central agencies and BJP drive MVA alliance partners to unite in Maharashtra

It has been a revelation – to the BJP and everybody else – how adversity can bring differing people with uncommon interests fearful of similar fates together.

Soon after the arrest of Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate, Mumbai saw something it hadn’t seen before. Top ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government all came together in a morcha-- usually a tool for the opposition-- at the Gandhi statue near Mantralaya in a show of unity that took the BJP aback and reinforced something that is only being remarked upon in recent days. The three alliance partners seem to have no quarrel with each other and they are not about to allow the BJP to divide and rule.

BJP leaders might have believed that they have scalped Malik and the NCP and, startled by the unity, have since been demanding Malik’s resignation from the cabinet. But the NCP which has so far followed in the tradition of the Congress in forcing the resignation of those in public office at the slightest whiff of a scandal, has dug in its heels and refuses to oblige – perhaps drawing lessons from the BJP’s own example, for Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat and later prime minister never paid any heed to any allegation and never sought anyone’s resignation under pressure from the opposition. He even made a man externed from Gujarat and imprisoned for a while his home minister, defying all norms of conventional political behaviour.