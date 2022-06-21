Central govt’s bid to tackle menace of increasing cyber crimes have come a cropper

States/Union Territories (UTs) have set up 169 cyber police stations across the country to combat ever rising cyber crimes in the country as per a latest report titled ‘Data on Police Organizations for 2020’ released by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provides overarching logistic support to enable them to function effectively. In the scheme of the Constitution of India, law and order are state subjects. So, the responsibility to maintain law and order, including setting up of cyber police stations, rests primarily with the states and UTs who set up need-based cyber police stations.

There are five types of cyber crimes: phishing, cyber extortion, data breach, identity theft and harassment.

Cyber crimes witnessed a steady spike since 2018. India reported 2,08,456 cyber crimes in 2018, 3,94,499 cases in 2019, 11,58,208 cases in 2020, 14,02,809 in in 2021 and in the first two months of 2022 ending February 2022, 2,12,485 such cases, according to official data available.