Centre announces Padma awards; former CDS Gen Bipin Rawat conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously

The Central government on Tuesday announced the Padma Awards for the year 2022.

Former CDS Gen Bipin Rawat has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while the Padma Bhushan has been conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla, among others.

Other winners include Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, and singer Sonu Nigam, who will be awarded the Padma Shri.

One of the highest civilian awards of the country, the Padma Awards are given in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Here is the full list: