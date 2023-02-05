Centre appoints judges after strong reproach from SC on the delay

The government finally cleared the Collegium’s December 13, 2022, recommendation to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court. However, its approval came after the apex court toughened its stand on the delay in implementation of the collegium's recommendation for elevation and transfer of HC judges.

The collegium had on December 13 recommended elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal (Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC), Justice Sanjay Karol (CJ of Patna HC), Justice PV Sanjay Kumar (CJ Manipur HC), Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah (judge in Patna HC) and Justice Manoj Misra ( judge of Allahabad HC) to the apex court. All of them have been appointed and now the working strength of the Supreme Court will rise to 32.

Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the SC Collegium. The Supreme Court had observed that the Centre's indecision was troubling and forewarned that it would be compelled to take a “difficult” and “unpalatable” decision.

“It is troubling us. This is very serious, more serious than anything else. We will have to make a difficult decision. Do not make us take a hard stand," the bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka told the AG R Venkataramani who sought 10 days.

During the last hearing on January 6, the Supreme Court had observed that the government had a limited role in the matter of transfer of judges and delay on its part in taking decisions was giving an impression of third party sources interfering on behalf of these judges with the government.