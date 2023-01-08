Centre gets extension to frame CAA rules for 7th consecutive time

While attending a programme in November, last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there had been a delay in implementing the Act due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



He added that the CAA would definitely be implemented and those who thought otherwise would be proved wrong.



The Act was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019 and got the President's assent the very next day, following which it was notified by the MHA.



About 83 persons died and several were injured in the protests against this law in the country.



Significantly, through the CAA, the Central government will grant Indian citizenship to the illegal migrants who entered India before or on December 31, 2014.



It was passed for the migrants of non-Muslim communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.