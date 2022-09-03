Centre insensitive to pain of common people, says Congress ahead of Delhi rally against price rise

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of being "insensitive" to the pain of the common people due to rising prices and said it will continue fighting for their cause on the streets as the principal opposition.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party has been protesting against the price rise and rising unemployment. On August 5, all the Congress MPs and senior leaders held a demonstration over the issue of back-breaking price rise and all the leaders and workers were detained.



Speaking with the media ahead of the 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal hit out at the Modi government for its "wrong policies" and said that the government was busy "buying MLAs" and toppling Opposition governments.



"This government is totally insensitive. You can compare the prices, from 2014 to 2022, how the prices of essential commodities have shot up," said Venugopal, flanked by Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken at the Ramlila Maidan.



The Congress has been raising the issue on the streets, protested with a Black Day in August when several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, courted arrest, and also pressed for a debate in Parliament on the issue of price rise, he said.



"You can feel the pain of the common people due to the insensitivity and bad policies of the union government... The government is not bothered and is only busy buying MLAs and toppling Opposition governments," he alleged.