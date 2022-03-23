Centre mulling merger of BSNL, MTNL & BBNL; Move will be catastrophic, say BSNL employees, write to PM

With an aim to create a single State-run telecom entity, the Modi government is mulling the merger of BSNL with MTNL and BBNL (Bharat Broadband Network), NH has learnt.

The employees of BSNL are against such a move. They shot off a letter to PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, seeking his intervention to stop such a merger.

Stating that the merger will further worsen the financial condition of BSNL, the employees urged the PM to “take appropriate action to safeguard the interest of BSNL”.

“The CMD BSNL has remarked that the MTNL is in the ICU; any day it can be declared dead. He has also stated that a catastrophe is waiting to happen in MNNL,” reads the letter.

“CMD MTNL has made no bones about the serious financial condition of BSNL. Under these circumstances, it is disturbing to hear that the government is fast moving to merge MTNL with BSNL. Already BSNL is struggling hard to come out of its financial crisis. In this situation, if MTNL is merged with BSNL, it will only do irreparable damage to the financial revival of BSNL,” said BSNL employee union’s general secretary P Abhimanyu.