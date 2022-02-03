Centre says no provision to regularise ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University

The union government has stated that regularisation of Delhi University ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis through one-time absorption will not be possible, as the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations do not have any such provision.

The ministry was responding to questions asked by Kerala Rajya Sabha member Abdul Wahab on Wednesday on whether the government was considering regularisation of ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis via one-time absorption.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, in his reply, stated that the UGC Regulations, 2018, do not have any provision for regularisation of services of temporary/ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis through one-time absorption.

“The appointment of teaching staff in various colleges/institutions are made by the Governing Body of the Colleges on the recommendation of the Selection Committee envisaged under Ordinance XVIII of the University in consonance with the eligibility criteria laid down in the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018,” stated Sarkar in his response to Wahab.