Centre says no provision to regularise ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University
Union government has stated that regularisation of DU ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis through one-time absorption will not be possible, as the UGC regulations do not have any such provision
The union government has stated that regularisation of Delhi University ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis through one-time absorption will not be possible, as the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations do not have any such provision.
The ministry was responding to questions asked by Kerala Rajya Sabha member Abdul Wahab on Wednesday on whether the government was considering regularisation of ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis via one-time absorption.
Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, in his reply, stated that the UGC Regulations, 2018, do not have any provision for regularisation of services of temporary/ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis through one-time absorption.
“The appointment of teaching staff in various colleges/institutions are made by the Governing Body of the Colleges on the recommendation of the Selection Committee envisaged under Ordinance XVIII of the University in consonance with the eligibility criteria laid down in the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018,” stated Sarkar in his response to Wahab.
The union government stated that there were 4,267 temporary or ad-hoc teachers in Delhi University with the highest number of such teachers at Ramjas College (137), followed by Sri Venkateswara College (131), Deshbandhu College (127), Daulat Ram College (121) and Kalindi college for women (120).
“We know there is no provision in the law for regularisation, which is why we have asked for a one-time absorption. These are well-qualified teachers who have spent their lives as ad-hoc teachers and when they are in the middle of their career, they cannot be removed. This situation has risen due to the lack of action on the part of the University. This is why we have started an online petition to the President,” pointed out AK Bhagi, president of Delhi University Teachers' Association.
Bhagi pointed out that in DU itself such steps had been taken in the year 1979-80 (Temporary Ordinance, XIII-A(Ord.13-A), where all temporary teachers were made permanent against the existing substantive posts. Many State Governments such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Sikkim have regularised employees, including teachers, through a special ordinance.
“There is also a Supreme Court Judgement in favour of absorption dated April 10, 2006 in the state of Karnataka v/s Uma Devi & others case of 1999. So, this demand for absorption is not new,” added Bhagi.
The online petition started by DUTA president seeks President Ram Nath Kovind’s intervention for one-time absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The petition to President Kovind, who is a visitor to the university, stated that assistant professors have been languishing in various colleges and departments of the university amid job and social insecurity.
“This is a serious concern of these teachers who are working on ad-hoc/ temporary basis on full-time, approved, sanctioned and substantive posts. If their concern is not addressed in a proper and time-bound manner, it will prove disastrous for their careers and teaching-learning process in the Delhi University,” read the petition.
Assistant professors working on an ad-hoc basis are initially appointed for four months under the Delhi University EC resolution of December 27, 2007, and the positions on which they work are usually permanent posts.
“Those who are temporary are paid full salary in the UGC pay scale with full allowances and annual increment as admissible to a government servant and with continuous services, without any notional break.”
“However they are discriminated from permanent teachers on account of promotion and they remain assistant professors irrespective of their length of service and academic achievements,” the petition stated.
These teachers are deprived of all rightful benefits such as annual increments, promotion, medical benefits, leaves, etc, it said, adding that female colleagues have been denied their right of availing maternity and child care leaves.
The DUTA petition urged President Kovind to direct the Ministry of Education to “consider and meet the legitimate and genuine demand of absorbing the teachers working on ad-hoc/temporary basis observing all constitutional provisions of reservation”.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines