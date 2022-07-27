Centre should have ensured basic infrastructure before going for 5G spectrum sale, feel experts

Apart from Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited group, Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Airtel, Vodafone and Gautam Adani’s group joined the bid to buy 5G spectrum.

At the time of publishing of this report, the auction process was underway for the second consecutive day, with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd emerging as the lead player. It deposited Rs 14000 crore as EMD (earnest money deposit) on Tuesday.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said, “This will surpass the record of 2015 when revenue collection from auction stood at Rs 1.09 lakh crore”.

As per information put out by the Telecom Department, Reliance Jio is interested in 700 MHz airwave band which had not seen any takers in the spectrum auction conducted in 2016 and 2021.

It is being claimed that 5G services, which are expected to be rolled out by September, will facilitate solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more immersive augmented reality, metaverse experiences and advanced mobile cloud gaming among others.

As per industry watchers, though the unexpected entry of the Adani Group in the telecom sector had led to some degree of excitement, Jio was set to lead the market in the coming years.

Meanwhile, employees’ union leaders of State-owned BSNL have reiterated their demand for removal of ‘road-blocks’ in its launch of 4G services.

“At a time when private companies are getting ready to launch their 5G service, BSNL’s 4G service is nowhere in sight,” said P Abhimanyu, convener of All Unions and Associations of BSNL.

“In May 2022 alone, BSNL lost 5.3 lakh customers,” he contended.

Speaking to National Herald, he said that TCS, identified by the Centre to supply 4G equipment to BSNL, had not even completed its Proof of Concept (PoC) yet.

He said BSNL had placed an order to procure 6,400 BTSs (Base Transceiver Stations) but TCS had not accepted the Purchase Order.

“BSNL’s Revival Package remains only on paper. The company’s financial condition is deteriorating fast due to the non-availability of 4G services,” he said.

Abhimanyu said the company’s employees were all set to hold a protest on Thursday against the handing over of BSNL’s towers to private players.