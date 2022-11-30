Centre to SC: Covid vaccines voluntary, govt cannot be held liable to compensate for vaccine-related deaths

The government cannot be held liable to pay compensation for the deaths which occurred due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the union government stated in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court. However, several government notifications had indicated that vaccination was almost compulsory for its employees.

Responding to a petition filed by parents of two girls who died due to the adverse effects of Covishield vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that: “The vaccines in use under the vaccination programme are manufactured by third parties and have successfully undergone thorough regulatory review in India as well as other nations. In these facts, holding the State directly liable to provide compensation under the narrow scope of strict liability for extremely rare cases of death occurring due to Adverse Effects Following Immunisation from the use of vaccines may not be legally sustainable.”

The Union Government has expressed its condolences for the death of the daughters of the petitioners, who were aged 19 years and 20 years respectively, and stated that it is deeply sensitive to the concerns raised in the petition.

The government said: “As such, once a vaccine beneficiary who has access to all relevant information voluntarily chooses to enter a vaccination centre and receive vaccination, the question of a lack of informed consent does not arise.”