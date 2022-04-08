Centre withholds unemployment data for FY 2020-21 in response to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's query

Though the National Statistical Office (NSO) had released the unemployment rate for April-June 2021, the government decided to withhold unemployment records for Financial Year (FY) 2020-21 in its response to a question raised by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had asked the Ministry of Labour and Employment whether the unemployment rate had risen to a record 11.58% for the entire country according to the data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli, in his response, stated that according to the annual employment-unemployment survey conducted by the Labour Bureau and the Periodic Labour Force Survey by the NSO, the data was available only up to 2020.