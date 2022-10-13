Centre's bid to impose Hindi in educational institutions leaves students anxious

Similarly, a graduate student and UPSC aspirant from Maharashtra finds this report to be confusing and demoralising for students preparing for competitive exams. “The UPSC examination system of India, recognising the plurality of our country, conducts examinations in Hindi and English so as to keep it as inclusive as possible. However, the new Hindi rule is not just a tyrannical imposition of a language but is also an antecedent for chaos. A large number of candidates choose English as their medium, which provides room for students from non-Hindi speaking states to appear for these examinations. Imposing Hindi for all Central government institutions (and examinations for them) will create massive confusion,” she said.



Among a total of 100 recommendations, the report also prescribes that government officials in Hindi-speaking states, as per the Official Languages Act of 1963, should communicate only in Hindi. “The committee has found that some officers or employees don’t work in Hindi. So those officials should be given a warning and an explanation should be sought from them. If satisfactory reply is not received, it should be recorded in their Annual Performance Assessment Report,” reads the report.



Meanwhile, the first execution of this plan is set to arrive on October 16 as Shah launches the Hindi versions of first year MBBS books in Bhopal. With this, Madhya Pradesh will become the first Hindi-speaking state to institutionalise the recommendations of the report.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proclaimed this initiative as something that should ‘bring pride and joy to students’.



“The translations come at a time when medical seats are anyway scanty and this move will further rob students of crucial opportunities. Further, some medical and anatomy English words have no possible translation in Hindi. It will be strange to see how an entire medical book can be translated into a vernacular language,” a former doctor and social activist from Bhopal said.



Leaders from the southern part of the country, including M.K. Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, and H.D. Kumaraswamy have denounced Shah’s proposition as an attempt to further promote the Centre’s ‘one nation, one religion and one language policy’.