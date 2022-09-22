Centre’s subsidy to Vedanta-Foxconn plant amounts to ‘freebies’, say experts

Vedanta-Foxconn’s Rs 38,831 crore semiconductor manufacturing hub in Gujarat and Singapore’s ISMC’s Rs 22,900 crore projects in Karnataka may become the first beneficiaries of the Union government’s policy offering 50 per cent subsidy on the project cost.

The government on Wednesday announced tweaks to its Rs 76,000 crore incentive scheme for semiconductors and display manufacturing units, saying it was meant to woo global players though existing applicants are expected to take full benefit.

The announcement of the heavy sops has led to criticism from various quarters with some comparing the subsidies to the ‘revadi culture’ or ‘freebies’ controversy.

In his latest column ‘Swamispeak’ published in The Economic Times, Swaminathan S Anklesaria Aiyar wrote, “The government’s 50 per cent subsidy for Vedanta’s silicon fabrication plant in Gujarat will amount to Rs 80,000 crore. This is more than the entire central allocation of Rs 73,000 crore for MGNREGA.”

The government said on Wednesday that the earlier fiscal support had been revised to 50 per cent of project cost on a pari passu basis from the previously proposed financial support level of up to 50 per cent of project cost (subject to a cap of Rs 12,000 crore per display fab).

The question that many economists are raising is if projects like Vedanta-Foxconn and ISMC will end up swallowing a large chunk of the government’s allocation for subsidies. The point being made is that this will then not really have India wooing semiconductor and display makers to the country but ensuring financial incentives for just a select few.

Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor, is among those who have questioned what would stop manufacturers from shifting to other countries when the subsidy and performance linked incentive schemes end.

“Manufacturers could also continue production but also demand continued tariff and subsidy protection,” he has been quoted as saying.