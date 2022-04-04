Chaitra Navratri being used to polarize society in MP, Rajasthan by RSS-BJP, allege Congress activists

Chaitra Navratri – which marks the beginning of the Hindu lunisolar calendar – is being used to polarize society in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where elections will be held in 2023, Congress activists and leaders feel.

In Rajasthan, thousands of RSS activists thronged in Ajmer and chanted “objectionable” slogans. A bike rally was organized in the city to mark the beginning of the Hindu new year.

Similarly, in Karauli, after a bike-rally, a crowd comprising RSS activists and Hindus attacked a mosque and raised objectionable slogans which resulted in communal clashes.

Though the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government acted quickly and arrested many miscreants, tension prevailed and spiraled in neighboring areas. As per reports, at least 46 people were detained for stone pelting and arson. However, no FIR has been registered so far.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the public to remain calm and not indulge in violence. “I have spoken to DG police. Police and administration are present there. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and stay away from miscreants who are present in every religion,” he said.

Gehlot urged the PM to make an appeal to maintain peace, saying that strict instructions have been given to the police to identify the culprits at the earliest.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, RSS activists attacked municipality officials after they tried to remove RSS flags. Interestingly, the order to remove the flags was issued by the BJP-led state government.

In several districts in Madhya Pradesh, communally-charged songs are being played from loudspeakers and huge audio-decks.

MP Congress spokesman KK Mishra said that incidents in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are “identical and part of a conspiracy to polarize the society ahead of next year's assembly polls”.

“The nine-day festival which is celebrated to worship different forms of shakti is being used by the BJP as an opportunity to spread communal hatred and polarize society along religious lines,” said Mishra.

Referring to an incident that occurred in CM Shivraj Singh’s home district Vidisha, where two tribal men were killed after a riot broke out, Mishra said, “Even CM’s home district is burning but he pretends to be asleep.”

“They were trying to give it a major communal spin, but the Congress deployed its leaders and activists on the ground and a major communal riot was averted,” added Mishra.

It is worth noting that one person was killed and over 50 injured in a clash between Muslims and the tribal community in Khamaria village on March 19.

According to Congress leaders, two boys of the tribal community were shooting a video after playing sports. They had a dispute with a few people of the Muslim community. Elderly persons present there intervened in the matter and settled the issue.

However, after an hour or so, RSS-BJP activists allegedly tried to invoke the communal tension following which the two communities clashed, resulting in the death of two people. 50 people from both communities sustained injuries.

An FIR was registered against 16 persons. 13 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Attacking the BJP government for failing to manage the law and order situation in the state, Mishra said that the Congress will fight to ensure justice for all and maintain communal harmony in the state.