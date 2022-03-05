Change politics of the state, Priyanka Gandhi urges voters in her last UP rally ahead of last phase of polls
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, credited with leading a much-praised women-centric campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, has appealed to people to change the politics of the state in her last election rally on Saturday.
Priyanka, who made issues such as unemployment, migration, women safety and women’s participation in politics as the poll planks of the Congress, urged people to punish the BJP.
Addressing a rally at Ghazipur which goes to the polls on March 7, Priyanka said that the BJP talks about nationalism, but keeps people poor. “They talk about nationalism but keep people poor. What kind of nationalism is this?” she questioned.
“They (BJP government) don’t provide employment and keep the poor – poor. They are not true nationalists,” said Priyanka.
Observers believe Priyanka’s attack on BJP’s brand of nationalism on the last day of campaigning assumes significance as she has deliberately chosen not to play on the BJP’s pitch till date.
“I have decided that I will always work for the new politics in the state. You also make up your mind and change the politics,” she added.
Poll watchers believe Priyank’s hard work will have a reflection on poll results. “Congress’ vote share will increase this time,” said a Lucknow-based commentator.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Congress had won just seven seats in the 403-seat assembly. Its vote share slipped to 6.25%. This was Congress' worst ever performance in Uttar Pradesh.
Those who understand the politics of the state say the rise of Mandal and Kamandal contributed to keep Congress out of power, but with Priyanka’s continuous efforts, the party is being talked about in discussion and debates.
“After the fall of Babri masjid in 1992, Muslims went to SP’s fold and Dalits went to BSP. Congress’ base vote was mainly sliced by these two parties. Brahmin, Baniya and upper castes remained with the BJP,” said a UP watcher.
Priyanka’s tours to the state have changed public perception about the grand old party which has been out of power in UP since 1989.
“Her taking on the Yogi government on the issue of atrocities on Dalits, meeting with farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri etc changed perception about the Congress party,” said a Lucknow-based political analyst.
“With ‘Ladki hu lad sakti ho’ slogan at the center, Congress under her leadership gave 40 per cent tickets to women candidates…all this created a wave for the Congress which will certainly reflect in the election results,” said the UP watcher.
After the rally in Ghazipur, Priyanka was scheduled to take part in a road show in Jaunpur.
