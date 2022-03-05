Change politics of the state, Priyanka Gandhi urges voters in her last UP rally ahead of last phase of polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, credited with leading a much-praised women-centric campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, has appealed to people to change the politics of the state in her last election rally on Saturday.

Priyanka, who made issues such as unemployment, migration, women safety and women’s participation in politics as the poll planks of the Congress, urged people to punish the BJP.

Addressing a rally at Ghazipur which goes to the polls on March 7, Priyanka said that the BJP talks about nationalism, but keeps people poor. “They talk about nationalism but keep people poor. What kind of nationalism is this?” she questioned.

“They (BJP government) don’t provide employment and keep the poor – poor. They are not true nationalists,” said Priyanka.