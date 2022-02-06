Channi is Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi is the Congress party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced in a virtual rally on Sunday.

With this all speculations about the party’s face in the state assembly elections have been put to rest. The announcement will also give fresh impetus to the Congress party’s election campaign in Punjab.

Before the announcement Rahul Gandhi held nearly 2-hour long meeting with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary at Hotel Hyatt Regency in Ludhiana.