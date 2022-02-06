Channi is Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Punjab
As Rahul Gandhi was about to announce Channi's name, Navjot Singh Sidhu—who too was in the race for the coveted job--held Channi's hand and raised it in the air in a show of support for the CM
Charanjit Singh Channi is the Congress party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced in a virtual rally on Sunday.
With this all speculations about the party’s face in the state assembly elections have been put to rest. The announcement will also give fresh impetus to the Congress party’s election campaign in Punjab.
Before the announcement Rahul Gandhi held nearly 2-hour long meeting with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary at Hotel Hyatt Regency in Ludhiana.
While addressing the rally Rahul Gandhi said, "The Congress had sought public suggestions on CM face. Considering public feedback and suggestions from senior party leaders, the party has decided to project Channi ji as CM face for the state election.”
Rahul Gandhi said that Channi had lived in poverty, seen poverty and was well versed with the common man's problems.
He said leaders are not made in days. Leaders are made after long struggle and working at grassroot level. The Congress party has a system to develop leaders, which is a tedious job.
He said that Punjab Congress has a team of gems (heera) that will work for the betterment of Punjab and its people. Praising Sidhu and Channi, Rahul said Punjab is in their blood and they will live and die for the sake of state.
As Rahul Gandhi was about to announce Channi's name, Navjot Singh Sidhu—who too was in the race for the coveted job--held Channi's hand and raised it in the air in a show of support to Channi. Sidhu also hugged him.
Equating Rahul Gandhi with a lion, Sidhu praised the congress leader for taking bold and firm decisions.
"I am in love with Punjab and don't want anything in return," Sidhu added, saying that he would work for the welfare of Punjab even if not given command to set things right.
Punjab is going to poll for 117 assembly constituencies on February 20.