Chasing the wind in Uttar Pradesh: Who are bus drivers and conductors betting on?

One of Uttar Pradesh’s busiest bus terminals is at Noida’s Sector 35, where every few minutes a state transport bus either arrives, leaves or stops to fill up on CNG.

Surendra Singh (45), driver of an Uttar Pradesh state transport bus plying between Noida and Aligarh and the conductor Shashibala (30), who refers to herself with the prefix “Kumari”, declared their support for Akhilesh Yadav and the BJP respectively.

Driver Jitendra Singh (30) and conductor Bittu Yadav cover the Delhi-Noida-Mainpuri route and both of them claimed that all four assembly seats around Mainpuri would go to Akhilesh Yadav. The conductor of another bus, Brijesh Kumar (30) also from Mainpuri, however, felt it was a close fight but incumbent chief minister Adityanath was more powerful and would therefore emerge victorious.

Most of the drivers and conductors referred to ‘Yogi’ and ‘Akhilesh’, rather than their parties. This seemed to suggest that the election in UP has turned into a popularity contest between the two. Unlike in the 2017 and 2019 elections, Modi is rarely mentioned.

Ayodhya is the home town of Pawan Kumar (32), though his bus route is DelhiNoida-Kanpur. He reverently refers to Adityanath as “Babaji” and was “hundred percent” sure he would win the election with ease. Conductor Jaiprakash Sharma (24) is also sure that the “hawa” (wind) favoured Adityanath. Jaiprakash’s bus route is Noida-Hathras while his hometown is Mathura.