Cheetahs may not get second time lucky

India is all set to import African cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, sparking concern bordering on outrage among wildlife conservationists. Some reports say the introduction is likely before August 15, Independence Day, which presumably in the government’s calculations will add to the pomp and ceremony of the 75th year celebrations.

The government’s ‘Action plan for introduction of cheetah in India 2021’ talks about utilising 748 sq. km in Kuno National Park to initially sustain 21 cheetahs. Over the next 30-40 years, the Action Plan envisages, this number will go up to 36 cheetahs, as larger swathes (3,200 sq. km) of the Kuno landscape are turned into ‘suitable habitat’ for the cat. (The total area of the Kuno landscape is about 6,800 sq. km).

Curiously, an earlier report (titled ‘Assessing the potential for reintroducing the cheetah in India 2010’) by the same principal authors, affiliated with Wildlife Institute of India (WII), claimed that 27 cheetahs could be sustained in the 347 sq. km expanse of the Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary. (Kuno was a sanctuary at the time, half the present-day size of Kuno National Park). The 2010 report claimed 100 cheetahs could survive in a 3,200 sq. km area.

The inconsistencies in the carrying-capacity figures seen in these two reports are glaring, and the authors have offered no explanations.