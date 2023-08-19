Chennai citizens, activists unite to protest Adani's port expansion plans

In the serene coastal landscapes of Chennai, a powerful movement has risen against the expansion of the Adani group's Kattupalli Port in the Tiruvallur district. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's call for a public hearing ignited a fierce response from environmentalists, social activists, and climate warriors.

They united for the cause sharing posts, paintings and project project-related information with #StopAdaniSaveChennai and #SavePulicat trending on social media, demanding that the expansion plans be halted and reconsidered.