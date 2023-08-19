Chennai citizens, activists unite to protest Adani's port expansion plans
Amidst Twitterstorm #StopAdaniSaveChennai, #SavePulicat trend on social media as support against the project swells
In the serene coastal landscapes of Chennai, a powerful movement has risen against the expansion of the Adani group's Kattupalli Port in the Tiruvallur district. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's call for a public hearing ignited a fierce response from environmentalists, social activists, and climate warriors.
They united for the cause sharing posts, paintings and project project-related information with #StopAdaniSaveChennai and #SavePulicat trending on social media, demanding that the expansion plans be halted and reconsidered.
In their manifesto, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) vowed to prevent the port expansion by Marine Infrastructure Development and Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ). The protestors demanded that the shoreline be declared as high eroding, rendering the expansion illegal.
In their manifesto, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) vowed to prevent the port expansion by Marine Infrastructure Development and Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ). The protestors demanded that the shoreline be declared as high eroding, rendering the expansion illegal.
For years, the region's fisherfolk have protested against the expansion, highlighting the devastating impact it has had on their livelihoods and the environment. Pulicat, Tamil Nadu's largest water body, has witnessed erosion due to the Adani Kattupalli Port, altering its shoreline and affecting the local community.
Notable figures like climate activist Disha Ravi, renowned singer TM Krishna, and Bollywood actor Dia Mirza joined the tweetstorm, amplifying the call for action. They urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to honour his electoral promise, emphasizing the threat the expansion poses to millions of lives.
The proposed expansion, as detailed in the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) of 2021, aims to increase the port's footprint from 330 acres to a staggering 6,111 acres, including land reclaimed from the sea. This expansion plan encompasses both government and private land.
While a public hearing was initially scheduled for September 5, it was later postponed due to requests for multiple locations to accommodate public opinions. This photo story encapsulates the unwavering determination of Chennai's citizens and activists, as they stand against the tide to safeguard their beloved Pulicat and beyond.