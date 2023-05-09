Chhattisgarh bags SKOCH Silver Award for NAAC accreditation of govt colleges
Chhattisgarh bagged the award after competing with several significant and noteworthy projects in the country through various stages of presentations and voting
The Department of Higher Education, Chhattisgarh, has received the coveted SKOCH Silver Award for work under the Project Assessment and Accreditation programme to obtain National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation of government colleges.
After going through rigorous stages of presentations, voting, and achievements, the department's project was selected from a pool of significant and noteworthy projects across the country.
The state government's campaign to improve the quality of higher education in India has been launched on a mission mode to ensure academic sub-structure and maintain academic standards following various parameters set by the NAAC.
Chhattisgarh emerged as a leader in this regard, securing the top position in the country by getting 197 out of 211 eligible government colleges accredited by NAAC.
The state government's unwavering efforts towards improving the quality of higher education have yielded positive results, as evidenced by a significant increase in the number of college students enrolling. In 2018-19, approximately 2,26,373 students were admitted to colleges; in 2022-23, this number increased by 48 per cent to 3,35,139. This represents a substantial increase of 1,08,766 more students compared to the academic year 2018-19.
In response to the growing demand for higher education, 33 new government and 76 private colleges have been established in the past four years. This move will not only enable more students to access quality education but also contribute to the state's overall development.
