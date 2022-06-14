Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Surjewala & others detained as they protest over ED probe against Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others were detained as they were protesting over the Enforcement Directorate probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, reported ANI.

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi & others taken into police custody.

The aforementioned Congress leaders are being taken to Tughlak Road Police Station

"No one can imagine the pressure from govt on Delhi Police... we can manage with Sec 144, but you can't stop us from coming into AICC office. Situation in the country is very serious. People coming on roads on Ram Navami & Friday namaz," said Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Baghel said, "Our protest will continue... what happened to ED cases against BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma & Narayan Rane?... I've been detained."