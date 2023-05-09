Chhattisgarh govt for promotion of traditional art forms to boost self-employment

The Culture Department of the Chhattisgarh government is currently organising Aakaar-2023, its annual training camp for training and developing skills in various traditional art forms. The camp has successfully attracted people of all age groups, including children, youth, and the elderly, eager to learn and develop their skills in various traditional art forms.

Over 400 trainees currently participate in the camp, receiving training in various traditional art forms to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for self-employment. The camp, being held regularly since 2005, has been planned to preserve, promote, and create awareness about traditional crafts and arts, besides generating interest among people.

This year, the traditional crafts and various arts training camp, Aakaar 2023, is being held from May 1 to May 19 at the Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum in Civil Lines, Raipur.