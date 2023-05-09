Chhattisgarh govt for promotion of traditional art forms to boost self-employment
Aakaar-2023, the government-backed special training camp in wood, bamboo and paddy jewellery, has seen enrolment from over 400 people across age groups
The Culture Department of the Chhattisgarh government is currently organising Aakaar-2023, its annual training camp for training and developing skills in various traditional art forms. The camp has successfully attracted people of all age groups, including children, youth, and the elderly, eager to learn and develop their skills in various traditional art forms.
Over 400 trainees currently participate in the camp, receiving training in various traditional art forms to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for self-employment. The camp, being held regularly since 2005, has been planned to preserve, promote, and create awareness about traditional crafts and arts, besides generating interest among people.
This year, the traditional crafts and various arts training camp, Aakaar 2023, is being held from May 1 to May 19 at the Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum in Civil Lines, Raipur.
Training camps are currently underway in all the regional headquarters of the state, attracting people of all ages, including children, the elderly, and the youth, who have shown great enthusiasm in participating. Officials have disclosed that registered participants of the "Aakaar-2023" camp will receive training in an array of art forms, ranging from mural-making, paper mâché, clay, wood and bamboo crafts to sculpture, painting, Mahbubani, tapestry, paddy jewellery-making, dry flowers, glass painting, Godna art, paddy stubble art, terracotta, Rajwar pottery, classical dance, drama, folk dance, jute craft, henna art, cow dung art, Warli painting, Pichwai art, sand art, mandala art, Mandana art, Gond art, Saura art, sketch painting, canvas painting, and instrument building and training.
The participants' artworks and materials will be displayed on the premises following the training, showcasing their newly acquired skills. They will also be awarded certificates for their hard work and dedication. The initiative taken by the Culture Department of the Chhattisgarh government to promote traditional art forms has received a lot of attention and appreciation from the public. Officials said the training camps are an excellent opportunity for people to explore and learn about their rich cultural heritage while enhancing their artistic abilities.